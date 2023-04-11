Buhari arrives Madinah, prays at Prophet’s mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, for the commencement of an eight-day official visit. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on…

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, for the commencement of an eight-day official visit.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday, said upon his arrival, he was received by the Deputy Governor Sa’ud Khalid Al-Faisal.

Sickness took 8 months from Buhari’s administration – Adesina

Davido releases first visuals ‘Unavailable’ from new album, Timeless

The presidential spokesman said the President visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque this evening and greeted Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions.

He added that at the entrance of the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, the President was received by a number of officials.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration