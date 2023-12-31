2024 Budget: N20.3bn allocated to lawmakers’ aides, N9bn for N/Assembly car parks, books

A total sum of N127.8 billion has been allocated for Senators and members of the House of Representatives in the 2024 Appropriation Bill passed on…

A total sum of N127.8 billion has been allocated for Senators and members of the House of Representatives in the 2024 Appropriation Bill passed on Saturday.

A breakdown of the budgetary allocation shows that out of the amount, the Senate gets N49.144 billion while the House of Representatives gets N78.624 billion.

National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) was allocated N12.325 billion and the National institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies: (NILDS) gets N9.008 billion.

Legislative aides to the lawmakers in both chambers were allocated N20.388 billion.

The newly built National Assembly Library Complex was allocated N12.123 billion as Take-Off Grant while N3 billion was provided for the purchase of books for the library.

National Assembly car park project in the Senate and House of Representatives was allocated N3 billion each while N4 billion was allocated for the building of a ‘Recreation Center’ at the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Hospital project was allocated N15 billion.

Completion of NILDS headquarters was allocated N4.5 billion while the ongoing construction of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) building gets N10 billion.