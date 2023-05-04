BUA Foods records N40bn profit in 3 months

BUA Foods Plc has reported N40.47 billion as post-tax profit in the first quarter of 2023 which is 77.15 per cent higher than the N22.85bn…

BUA Foods Plc has reported N40.47 billion as post-tax profit in the first quarter of 2023 which is 77.15 per cent higher than the N22.85bn realised in Q1 2022.

A statement from the company said the basic earnings per share grew by 77.17%.

BUA Foods also maintained a strong balance sheet as total assets and total shareholder’s equity grew by 6.98% and 17.52% respectively.

The company reported that its sales grew from N90.07bn in the first quarter of 2022 to N144.32bn at the end of Q1 2023. The strong topline growth resulted in a significant increase in gross profit from N28.33bn to N56.66bn, up by 99.99%.

The revenue growth was majorly spurred by the rise from the sales of fortified sugar (95.72%), bakery flour (61.74%), non-fortified sugar (38.61%), Pasta (21.89%), and the revenue of N384 million realized from the sale of head rice which was not recorded in the preceding year of the same period.

BUA Foods also recorded a 41.99% increase in the cost of sales majorly spurred by the increase recorded in the cost of raw materials and energy among others, in the period.