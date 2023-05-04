FEC approves N16.7bn roads repairs refund for Borno

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a refund of N16.7 billion to Borno State Government for road projects executed by the state on behalf…

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, announced this Wednesday while briefing State House reporters on the presidential memorandum approved during the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Akande said a debt sustainability analysis would be carried out by the Debt Management Office and approval obtained from the National Assembly before the money is paid to the state government.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Adeleke Mamora, while briefing, announced that the council approved a National Technology Action Plan for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in Nigeria’s most vulnerable sectors.

Also, the Ministry of Transportation presented two memoranda for various Public-Private Partnership projects.

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, the Minister of State Transportation said the first of them will address access to potable water in the Lagos port complex in Apapa and the Tincan Island ports.

“In the case of the Lagos port complex, Apapa, the refurbishment, operation, maintenance and transportation of water system at the Lagos port complex would be executed by Messrs TECHNIS engineering on a refurbish, operate and transfer model with an estimated benchmark amount of N5.04bn inclusive of a concession period of 16 years with a one-year refurbishment period as moratorium.

“The second one in respect of the refurbishment, operation, maintenance and transportation of water system at the Lagos port complex will be implemented by Mr. Sanders Energy and Engineering Services Limited on the refurbish operate and transfer PPP model with an estimated project sum of N4.7bn naira inclusive of a concession period of 16 years and one-year refurbishment moratorium period,” he explained.

“Another PPP project approved by the council was the establishment and the renewal of MARPOL port reception facilities for the disposal of ship-generated waste and cargo residues at the Lekki deep seaport, the Dangote refinery and the Dangote Jetties. This also includes five pilotage districts of Lagos, Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Warri.”

Also, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said his ministry obtained approvals for three memoranda, including one for a variation and additional costs on contract for procurement of security and safety operations equipment at Maiduguri International Airport, amounting to about N2,636,340471.

For the other two approvals, Sirika said “the second memorandum is the procurement of firefighting vehicles, the vehicles and tubs, spares, training of operators, transportation, clearing and the rest of it. These firefighting trucks’ total cost is N7,103,707,500, with 7.5%VAT. Delivery time is 12 months and the number of trucks is five units for airport rescue

“The third memorandum was approval for the contract for the supply and installation of four sets of automatic high-capacity screening machines at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the general aviation terminal in Lagos. Total contract sum is N993,702,480, with a delivery period of four months and of course with the inclusion of taxes”, he said.