Bridge collapses in Plateau after downpour

The bridge linking various towns and villages in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has collapsed following a heavy downpour on Sunday.

Our correspondent gathered that it collapsed on Sunday around 1pm when motorists were plying the bridge.

Aliyu Baga, a resident of Shendam who confirmed the development to our correspondent said although no life was lost, the collapse of the bridge had inflicted more hardship on the people of the area.

He said “The people of the LGA have to look for alternate roads to go into the town and other local government councils. The incident has indeed added another hardship. The bridge is linking many places, including hospitals, and markets among others.

“It is the only bridge that eases the movement of farm inputs and all other important economic and social activities in the LG. We appeal to relevant authorities to come to the rescue of the people of the council,” he added.

He added that the bridge was constructed around 1970.

