Daily Trust had reported how the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja granted the request of INEC to reconfigure the BVAS it used for the presidential election.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, held that preventing the commission from reconfiguring the BVAS would adversely affect the governorship and State Assembly elections.

It dismissed objections by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the request.