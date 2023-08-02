BREAKING: West African military chiefs meet in Abuja over Niger coup

Military Chiefs from some West African countries have arrived the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, for a high-powered delegation meeting over current activities of military juntas…

Military Chiefs from some West African countries have arrived the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, for a high-powered delegation meeting over current activities of military juntas in the Republic of Niger.

Our correspondent, who is covering the meeting, reports that the seats allocated to Mali, Guinea Bissau, Niger and Burkina Faso military chiefs are currently vacant.

The military chiefs who are currently on the ground include Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Gambia, Cote’Divoire, Cabo Verde and Republic of Benin.

The meeting is being chaired by the chairman of ECOWAS military chief, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had on Sunday given Niger coupists one-week ultimatum to restore democratic order in the country or risk military action.

Details later…

