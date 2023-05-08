BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Tinubu’s victory

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has struck out the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola…

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has struck out the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The five-member panel held that the petition Justices Haruna Simon Tsammani with Stephen Adah, Bolaji Yusuf, Moses Ugo and Abba Mohammed as members.

The presiding justice, Justice Tsammani held that the dismissal was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Earlier, two lawyers Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) and Malachy Nwaekpe Esq announced their appearances for the AA.

Both lawyers claimed to have been instructed by different factions of the political parties to withdraw the petition.

The party’s presidential candidate, David Okonigbuan had brought the petition against INEC, APC, Bola Tinubu and Hamza Al Mustapha challenging his exclusion from the election.

The party also fielded Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate who was listed by INEC.

The respondents in the matter did not object to the withdrawal of the petition.

There are now four petitions left out in the proceedings