BREAKING: Tinubu meets with APC govs at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding his maiden meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The meeting, being held in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In attendance are PGF Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River)

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi) are conspicuously missing.

The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu are equally attending the meeting which started around 11:35am.

