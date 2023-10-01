BREAKING: Tinubu approves additional N10k for workers in bid to avert strike

President Bola Tinubu has approved additional N10,000 for workers for a period of six months. This follows a meeting which the Federal Government officials had…

This follows a meeting which the Federal Government officials had with labour leaders on Sunday to avert the looming nationwide strike.

At the meeting chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, it was agreed that the N25,000 which the president promised low-cadre workers for six months would be made available to all workers.

However, the Labour leaders reportedly rejected the offer and demanded more.

Shortly after, reports on the development were filed, the presidency issued a statement announcing the additional N10,000 increase/

“The Federal Government, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“The parties noted the following:

“i) The Federal Government has announced N35,000 only as provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months following further consultation with President Bola Tinubu.

“ii) The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

“iii) The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“In light of the discussions held during the meeting, the following were the major highlights:

“The Federal Government urged the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.

“Labour Unions made case for higher wage award. A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.”

