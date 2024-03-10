Ramadan Crescent Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. The moon was reportedly spotted on…

The moon was reportedly spotted on Sunday evening, meaning March 10 is the last day of the month of Sha’ban and the holy month will begin on Monday, March 11.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Saudi Arabia authorities had earlier called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Supreme Court had called on whoever sighted the crescent to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Australia, Malaysia, Philippines and Brunei have announced March 12 as the beginning of Ramadan.

But Oman has announced that it will observe the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on March 12, Tuesday, as there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar that takes place for four weeks and two days during which Muslims all over the world fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engage in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls.

The fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.