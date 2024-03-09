As we get set for 1445AH Ramadan

Once again, the month of Ramadan is by the corner; due to begin on Monday, March 11, 2024 if the current Islamic lunar month of Sha’aban ends tomorrow Sunday, the 29th day. Otherwise, Ramadan fast would commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 after Sha’aban must have completed its 30 days circle on Monday. It is required that Muslims begin Ramadan fast only after the crescent for the month of Ramadan had been physically sighted or the news from reliable sources that it has been sighted by others is heard. In Nigeria, the highest authority that announces the sighting of the moon and the consequent commencement of Ramadan is the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs who is also the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

It is not recommended for a Muslim who lives or resides in Nigeria to commence the Ramadan fast based on the news from outside of the country that the moon had been sighted there especially if the news were from a region that is not on the same timing zone with Nigeria. Given the widespread abuse of social media platforms in Nigeria, we advise that the news about moon sighting should be properly confirmed before it is shared and circulated.

Regrettably, this year’s Ramadan is being ushered in on a platter of barefaced hardship occasioned by a long season of record-high inflation and free fall of the naira. The pockets of attacks (though a condemnable act) on food laden trucks in parts of the country are clear indications that there’s hunger in the land. This is even as Ramadan is a special month during which Muslims, the rich as well as the poor, cherish to eat nourishing and refreshing diets including fruits; all of which have since gone beyond common man’s reach.

Besides the economic hardship, the 1445AH Ramadan would be observed under a very hot weather condition; with electricity from the public power source worsening every day. Given these natural and human factors, the 2024 Ramadan would certainly not be an easy one to endure. Nevertheless, we must not allow this undesirable yet painful situation to demoralize us to a level that will make us lose the spirit with which we’ve always welcomed the holy month of Ramadan. Neither should the current wave of hardships also weaken the spiritual passion with which we are required to observe Ramadan fast and engage in diverse devotional acts.

Allah is aware of our challenges and knows best why this year’s Ramadan is meeting us in this manner. We would have little to worry about if we believe that we are privileged to, once again, witness another month of forgiveness, mercy and redemption from hell fire. The fact that many who observed last year’s Ramadan are not around to witness this year’s should be a source of gratitude for the living. This privilege is nothing but a favour and mercy from Allah.

Since the Prophet (SAW) told us that supplication is a weapon for believers (against all adversities), Ramadan, which is one of the unique periods and seasons during which Allah grants the wishes of His servants provides ample opportunities for us to seek heavenly rescue from the myriad of the hardships we are in. Rather than spend so much time lamenting over a bad situation that Allah alone has the prerogative to change in our favour, it would pay off to spend much of the precious time offered by Ramadan in worship and supplications; seeking Allah’s divine intervention to end not only the insecurity of lives and property confronting the nation but also all that is threatening our wellbeing as a nation and as individuals.

In the spirit of the virtues of Ramadan in addition to the brotherhood that unites Muslims, the need to be kind cannot be more imperative than now when many find it difficult to eat three meals a day. Those who have should extend hands of charity to the less-privileged through public feeding of the poor or by donating food items to those in dire need. Dealers in food commodities are encouraged to desist from hiking food prices. Doing that would amount to taking undue advantage of the Ramadan season. Food and commodity traders are rather urged to reduce prices as part of the kindness enjoined on believers in Ramadan. Helping neighbours and relations out of their predicaments is also kindness. Allah (SWT) states in Qur’an 2:261 that “The parable of those who spend their substance in the way of Allah is that of a grain of corn; it grows seven ears and each ear hath a hundred grains …”

Anyone who feeds a fasting believer in Ramadan receives the same reward given to the individuals that were fed without reducing anything from the reward of the persons fed. For instance, if you feed five persons who are fasting in a day, you are due to receive a reward equivalent to the reward given to five persons that fasted on that day. This is aside of the reward that also accrues to you (the benefactor) for fasting on that day. As we show kindness and give charity to the less-privileged during this Ramadan, let us remember the Internally Displaced Persons, old persons, widows and orphans.

The right to make sacrifices and help others is everyone’s. It is not exclusive, as some of us think, to those we consider wealthy in terms of resources. You do not have to be a ‘Dangote’ or an ‘Abdusamad’, Governor, Minister, Senator, Sultan, Emir, or a Chief Imam before you show kindness to others. Islam admonishes that the affluent and the indigent should spend according to their resources. Allah (SWT) states in Qur’an 65:7 that “Let the man of means spend according to his means; and (for) the man whose resources are limited, let him spend according to what Allah has given to him; Allah puts no burden on any person beyond what He has given him…”

Kindness isn’t an act that begins and ends with money. Even a good speech in Islam is an act of charity. Let us remember that it is for the benefit of those who lack material wealth that Allah, for example, gave individuals special abilities including physical strength, intelligence, knowledge, and wisdom; all as intangible means of showing kindness. The significance of every act of charity lies in the spirit that underscores it, or in the intention that prompted it. May Allah guide us through a virtuous Ramadan fast, amin. Ramadan Kareem!