BREAKING: Police reveal Kano arsonist used bomb as Worshipper Dies in hospital

One of the worshippers affected by the incident at a mosque in Laraba Abasawa area of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano is dead.

AIG Umar Mamman Sanda disclosed this when he led a delegation of security personnel, including the Commissioner of Police in the State and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the injured are being treated.

He said, “What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism but rather, it was a skirmish that aroused as a result of inheritance distribution.

“The suspect was said to be not satisfied with the distribution … and was reacting to that. He is presently with us and is giving out useful information. Out of the 24 that were admitted here, one is dead. It is really unfortunate. He used a locally made bomb to commit the crime.”

He therefore called for calm as the matter has been taken up by the security operatives, adding the state government is doing everything possible to provide medical care to the victims on admission.

