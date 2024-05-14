✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Doctor suspended for leaving patients stranded in Kano

The Executive Secretary Kano State Hospitals Management (HMB) Board, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has approved the immediate suspension of a medical doctor at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital for allegedly leaving patients stranded.

This was a sequel to complaints received by patients and staff after the doctor left the facility without informing the management of the hospital.

He explained that several calls were put to her but she kept saying she was at the hospital while she never showed up, leaving a dialysis patient in a terrible state.

The Executive Secretary stressed that the medical officer’s suspension will be effective pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The supervision will continue with full force and we expect everyone whose name appears on the duty roster to be at their post. Whoever is found wanting should have their self to blame”.

Dr. Nagoda pointed out that doctors took an oath to protect lives which should be a top priority and urged them to redouble their efforts.

He maintained that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had approved allowances for medical doctors to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

