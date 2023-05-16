BREAKING: Police reveal How murdered US embassy staff were burnt by hoodlums

The Police have given more updates on the attack on US embassy staff in Anambra State. Daily Trust had reported how the convoy of the…

The Police have given more updates on the attack on US embassy staff in Anambra State.

Daily Trust had reported how the convoy of the officials came under attack in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to sources, four persons were killed in the tragic incident.

Giving further insight of the attack, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer, said two policemen and two officials of the US Consulate were murdered.

In a statement, the command spokesman said the incident occurred along Atani, Osamale road in Ogbaru LGA around 3:30pm.

“The Joint Security Forces have embarked on a rescue/recovery operation in Ogbaru LGA, following an attack on a convoy of staff of U S Consulate today 16/5/2023 by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale road. The hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the Consulate, and set their bodies ablaze and their vehicles.

“Also, the arsonist/murderers on sighting the responding joint security forces abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy.

“The Command, while reacting to the situation regrets that a convoy of such or any related will enter the state without recourse to the police in the area or any security agency, assured that the battle against the insurgents in the State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored,” the statement read.