Unizik senate approves punitive measures against randy lecturers

The senate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Anambra State has approved punitive measures against randy lecturers in the institution.

The university senate after its meeting on Wednesday approved for the management to strictly adhere to punitive measures in line with the university laws to any lecturer involved in the abominable act.

It said the measure will help to check the occurrence in the university. It also warned lecturers not to indulge in such practice or face the law, noting that “to be forewarned, is to be forearmed”.

The senate further banned all forms of indecent dresses in the University and ordered Staff and students to change their indecent dresses urgently.

According to the Senate, any staff or student found dressing indecently would be handed one month of community service and expulsion if repeated and found guilty.

It also said, that following complaints from the physically challenged persons, lecturers were enjoined to extend some measures of care to the physically challenged persons whenever they come across them.

The Senate also banned all forms of private sale of books to students and directed respective authors to forward their books to the University bookshop for sale.

According to the Senate, the process of payment to authors has improved following some restructuring of the bookshop operations.

On the issue of transcript racketeering, the Senate warned those serving as agents to desist or face the law.

“To lessen the difficulties, the process of online application and collection of transcript is being processed. Do not fall victim to transcript agents, rather follow the official channel and report such persons to the authority, said the Senate,” the institution stated.

Daily Trust gathered that during the meeting four departments were unbundled from the Mass Communication Department to run two programmes each.

The Department was also approved as a Faculty to house the four departments

