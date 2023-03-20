BREAKING: Notorious bandit shot dead

Ummaru Nagona, one of the notorious bandits terrorising residents of North West, has fallen to the superior firepower of the military. During his reign, Nagona…

Ummaru Nagona, one of the notorious bandits terrorising residents of North West, has fallen to the superior firepower of the military.

During his reign, Nagona focused on the eastern areas of Sokoto, especially the villages in Isa and Sabon City.

Residents saw hell in the hands of the deceased who worked with other gang members.

Police kill 1, arrest other in foiled bandit attack in Katsina

Police kill 1, arrest other in foiled bandit attack in Katsina

Commenting on the killing of the bandit, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a former Daily Trust Editor, who covered insecurity extensively, wrote, “I just received confirmation of the killing of the big gunman, Ummaru Nagona in arangama with Nigerian Army Atilare’s military car was carried on a motorbike along with the boy who supported him on their way to the rescue as a result of attacks on the gunmen camp in Kagara area east of Shinkafi (in Zamfara State).

“I met Ummaru Nagona on a visit to Bello Turji in December 2021. If you see him you don’t say he’s a gunman. Evil has no resemblance!”

Abdulaziz’s award-winning documentary captured his encounter with the militant warlords, including Bello Turji.

The military is yet to comment on the killing of Nagona.