Nollywood actress flees as Thugs overrun Lagos Polling unit (video)

Chioma Akpotha, Nollywood actress, has cried out in fear after being attacked at her polling unit in Lagos. Akpotha, who did an Instagram live recording,…

Chioma Akpotha, Nollywood actress, has cried out in fear after being attacked at her polling unit in Lagos.

Akpotha, who did an Instagram live recording, said she was manhandled by the thugs.

The actress, who ran to some soldiers, said she was done with accreditation and was about voting when strange looking men invaded the polling unit around Victoria Garden City in Lagos.

Thugs invade pre-election meeting, gun down APC members

Vote for APC or stay indoors, thugs threaten Lagos voters (video)

“They destroyed my side mirror, hit my car. I don’t even know the extent of damage to the car, but I just ran out for my life because they wanted to stab me and all that. Thank God I came with some people to help me.”

Actress Chioma Akpotha has just been attacked by APC thugs at her polling unit in Lagos. #LagosDecides2023 #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/3IEOrYVcs5 — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) March 18, 2023

She pleaded with soldiers who followed her to the polling unit where many persons were seen outside as the voting area was deserted.

Daily Trust had reported how suspected thugs were captured on camera threatening voters in Lagos.

In a footage, about eight young men were seen on a deserted street, warning intending voters to either cast their ballots for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or remain indoors.

“If you no fit vote APC, no come outside oo. This one no be like last time oo,” one of them was heard saying in pidgin.

You can’t steal Tinubu’s mandate, APC blasts Obi

UPDATED: Tinubu speaks on his cabinet

Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) defeated President-elect Bola Tinubu of the APC in Lagos, which has been under the control of APC since 1999.

There were several incidents of violence in Lagos during the presidential election.

Daily Trust had reported the threat issued against Igbo by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Addressing supporters of the ruling APC at a meeting, MC Oluomo threatened Igbos who would not vote for the party to stay at home.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he said in the video.

MC Oluomo withdrew his statement after it triggered a nationwide outrage.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had condemned the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, also ordered the Cybercrimes Unit of the Command to commence immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident.