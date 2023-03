The margin between the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is 88,501, with just the results of two more Local…

The margin between the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is 88,501, with just the results of two more Local Government Areas left.

Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP has polled 911,374 votes while Nasir Gawuna of the ruling APC has secured 822,873.

So far, results from 42 LGAs have been declared.