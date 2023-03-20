INEC adjourns Adamawa results collation amid tension

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday adjourned the collation of results in Adamawa State till today amid tension following contention over the result of…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday adjourned the collation of results in Adamawa State till today amid tension following contention over the result of the Fufore Local Government Area.

The state collation officer, Professor Muhammad Lamin Mele, had announced results from 20 out of 21 local government areas before disagreement ensued among party agents over the authenticity of the result from Fufore.

The APC agent, Usman Mauludu, alleged that the result received from Fufore had been tampered with.

The Resident Electoral Officer, Yunus Hudu, then adjourned the exercise until 12 noon today despite protest from the PDP agents led by former Minister of State for Health, Aliyu Idi Hong, who insisted that the collation must continue.

Security agents fired shots and tear gas to disperse stick wielding thugs who had gathered near the collation centre, harassing motorists. A few vehicles had been vandalised by the thugs.