BREAKING: NNPP unseats APC Rep in Kano

Candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Barrister MB. Shehu ,has been declared winner of the Fagge Federal House of Representatives of Kano state.

MB Shehu unseat the incumbent House of Rep member of the constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is serving his 3rd term in the Green Chamber.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, said MB Shehu polled 19, 024 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar who polled 12, 789 votes.

According to the result, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of APC came third with 8, 669 votes.

“That Barrister MB. Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer announced.

Earlier, the NNPP led with 609 votes in the supplementary election, while APC came second with 268 votes, followed by LP with 60 votes.

However, when the result was summed up with the previous February 25th election, the NNPP came first followed by LP and APC as second and third.

The full results below:

RAs: 06

PUs: 19

Total Reg. Votes – 274, 031

Total Accredited Votes – 50, 852

APC – 8, 662

NNPP – 19, 024

PDP – 6, 548

LP – 12, 789

Total Valid Votes – 47, 891

Rejected votes – 1, 005

Total Votes Cast – 48, 896