Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
NNPP extends Kano lead with over 8000 votes

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has secured a narrow lead over its All Progressives Congress (APC) rival in the ongoing collation of Kano governorship election.

The neck and neck between the parties has been on since collation of the governorship results started a couple of hours ago.

After the 31st Local Government Area collation, NNPP’s Abba Bichi Yusuf polled 592,503 votes ahead of Nasir Gawuna of the APC  who secured 584,237, leaving a  margin of 8,266 votes.

Click here for live updates on the election.

