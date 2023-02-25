BREAKING: NNPP, APC supporters clash at at Kano polling unit

There is a brewing tension at Chiranci community of Gwale local government area as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the…

There is a brewing tension at Chiranci community of Gwale local government area as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are attacking each other.

Daily Trust reports that the ward is one of the most volatile in Kano state as it is the same ward for the APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The ward was a scene of major electoral violence in 2019 when the two political gladiators had to vote at the same polling unit.

However, INEC in 2023 separated their polling units, assigning Abba Gida Gida and his families to a newly created polling unit few meters away from the former.

But the recent fracas started few minutes after the results of the election at the polling unit of the APC chairman was announced.

The fracas escalated when four polling units at the area were done with collating of results and some had signed the results sheets.

While the reason for the clash is still sketchy, operatives of the Police, Immigration, Civil Defence among others are trying to bring the situation under control.

A call for reinforcement had been made while tear gas was shot repeatedly in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Daily Trust reporters escaped being attacked at the polling unit.