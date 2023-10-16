Lagos issues notice to quit to trucks, commercial bus drivers on bridge

The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to truck and commercial bus drivers operating on bridges. Special Adviser to the Lagos State…

The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to truck and commercial bus drivers operating on bridges.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, issued the vacation order on Monday.

Giwa said the vehicles have been based impeding free flow of traffic on bridges across the state.

He said commercial bus drivers have continued to defy government order despite series of warning.

He confirmed that the present administration was expending huge resources for constructing standard bus terminals/garages for commercial activities in every part of the State.

“Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state” he added.

He added that activities of the motorists/commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

Sola, however, affirmed that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any vehicles contravened would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecutions.

