BREAKING: Manchester City win Champions League

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League title on Saturday after beating Inter Milan 1-0 to seal the treble.

Rodri scored the goal which made history for Abu Dhabi-backed City in the 68th minute, crowning an almost faultless season in which they also won the Premier League and FA Cup.

“I’m emotional, it’s a dream come true. All these guys (the supporters) around here waiting 20, 30, 40 years.

“I’ve been here just four years but we deserve it. We were so close these last years but when you go to semi-finals, finals, finally God gives you this present… It’s a dream for all of us,” said Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who scored the winning goal.

“This is a really proud moment for everyone at this football club. We work so hard every single day, and we have wanted to win this trophy for so long.

“The Champions League is a beautiful competition, and we are all incredibly happy to have won. And to win the treble is something amazing. It is the ultimate achievement for any club team, and we have done it,” added Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

