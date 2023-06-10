PDP senator: We’re rubber stamp, Emefiele’s suspension is an indictment

The Senator who represents Adawama South, Binos Yeroe, says he agrees with critics that labelled the 9th National Assembly as a rubber stamp parliament. Critics…

The Senator who represents Adawama South, Binos Yeroe, says he agrees with critics that labelled the 9th National Assembly as a rubber stamp parliament.

Critics labelled the 9th parliament as such due to what has been regarded as frequent approval to requests of the executive.

Speaking at the 9th Senate valedictory session on Saturday, Yeroe said those criticising the 9th Assembly as a rubber stamp of the executive were right.

He said the manner in which the N22.7 trillion CBN Ways and Means Advances to the Federation was approved by the National Assembly justified the rubber stamp label.

BREAKING: Prove your cars were stolen, Police dare Matawalle

Over 40 vehicles recovered from Matawalle – Zamfara Govt

He said, “I agree with those who say the ninth Senate is rubberstamp. Furthermore, the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and subjecting him to investigation is a mild indictment of the National Assembly. This is so because if we had done our oversight duties properly, we would not have gotten to this level.

“I hope the 10th Senate will take its job as the watchdog of the executive more seriously.”

However, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna), who has now been sworn in as the Governor of Kaduna State, disagreed, saying people were wrong in tagging the National Assembly as rubber stamp parliament.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...