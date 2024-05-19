BREAKING: Manchester City win 2023/2024 Premier League

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

2024 05 19t162504z 2010279047 up1ek5j19lqhe rtrmadp 3 soccer england mci whu report
Manchester City win 2023/2024 Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for a record fourth season in a row after beating West Ham on the final day.

City clinched the victory they needed at the Etihad to pip Arsenal to the title by two points – their sixth Premier League triumph of the Guardiola era.

Foden, who was player of the match in Sunday’s 3-1 win over West Ham after scoring two goals, told Sky Sports after the game: “Not just me, all the lads have played in important games, we’ve played this scenario over. We were confident. It’s paid off.

“It was the perfect start. The [nickname] sniper is going to stay forever now. This feeling will never get old. I want this winning feeling always.”

The champions trailed Liverpool by three points and Arsenal by one when they drew at home to the Gunners on March 31 but they went on to win their final nine league games to surge to the top of the standings.

There have been individual honours for FWA player of the year Foden and Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland but the City team now turn their attentions to the FA Cup final, where they will hope to complete the double by beating neighbours Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday May 25.

