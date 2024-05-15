✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Worshippers injured as Man sets Kano mosque on fire during prayers

Shafiu Aminu, a Kano resident, has set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Daily Trust reports…

mosque
mosque

Shafiu Aminu, a Kano resident, has set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, left worshippers injured.

Members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer when the arsonist struck.

According to a member of the community who asked not to be named, “the man used petrol and lit fire while the people, about 40 of them were praying. He locked the mosque after the fire.”

Kano Shari’a court remands 2 for stealing wrappers

Doctor suspended for leaving patients stranded in Kano

“It took time for people outside to get aware of the incident and rescue the victims who were struggling to break out.”

At least 28 worshippers, who reportedly sustained serious injuries, have been rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

When Daily Trust visited the scene on Wednesday morning, a resident, Ibrahim Jibrin, said, “I was about going to the mosque when I saw a boy running engulfed by fire shouting for help.

“We didn’t know what was happening before then. This is the third time he would attack people here. He had once hit two of his elder brothers and took himself to the police station, claiming that he had killed them.”

He added that the incident is much related to years of misunderstanding among the family members.

Aminu willingly submitted himself to the Police after the incident, according to residents.

Efforts to get the Police command spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, were not successful as he repeatedly rejects calls put across to him.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories