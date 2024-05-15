Worshippers injured as Man sets Kano mosque on fire during prayers

Shafiu Aminu, a Kano resident, has set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Daily Trust reports…

Shafiu Aminu, a Kano resident, has set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, left worshippers injured.

Members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer when the arsonist struck.

According to a member of the community who asked not to be named, “the man used petrol and lit fire while the people, about 40 of them were praying. He locked the mosque after the fire.”

“It took time for people outside to get aware of the incident and rescue the victims who were struggling to break out.”

At least 28 worshippers, who reportedly sustained serious injuries, have been rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

When Daily Trust visited the scene on Wednesday morning, a resident, Ibrahim Jibrin, said, “I was about going to the mosque when I saw a boy running engulfed by fire shouting for help.

“We didn’t know what was happening before then. This is the third time he would attack people here. He had once hit two of his elder brothers and took himself to the police station, claiming that he had killed them.”

He added that the incident is much related to years of misunderstanding among the family members.

Aminu willingly submitted himself to the Police after the incident, according to residents.

Efforts to get the Police command spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, were not successful as he repeatedly rejects calls put across to him.