‘I’ve learnt real lesson’, Portable speaks after release from prison

Controversial hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, says he has learnt his lesson.

Portable said this shortly after he was released from Ilaro Prison in Ogun State, on Monday.

Daily Trust had reported how a magistrate’s court sitting in Ifo in Ifo Local government area of Ogun state granted him bail but remanded him pending perfection of the bail conditions.

The Zazoo crooner was brought before the court on a five-count charge bordering on assault and stealing.

He had been detained since Friday following a petition written by one Osimusi Emmanuel.

Appearing before the court on Monday, Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

Portable’s Counsel, Adodo Destiny had prayed the court to grant the singer bail.

Delivering his ruling on application for bail made by his counsel, Magistrate A.S Soneye said, the offenses are bailable and granted him bail with bail bond of N300,000, two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honorable court.

The court, however ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre, pending the time his bail requirements are met.

The case was adjourned to the 26th of April for the commencement of trial.

In a now widely circulated video after his release, the singer, while in the midst of his loved ones in a car, said: “Akoi grace. I have learnt a lesson. I have learnt a real lesson.”