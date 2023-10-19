✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Guard shot as Militants hit Cross River prison

Suspected militants have attacked Afokang Federal Prison in Cross River State. The militants who reportedly stormed there from the nearby Calabar creeks were said to…

Suspected militants have attacked Afokang Federal Prison in Cross River State.

The militants who reportedly stormed there from the nearby Calabar creeks were said to have gunned down a security guard.

The militants reportedly took away his gun.

According to sources, the militants did not gain access to  the prison yard but only operated at the main gate.

A source said the incident might be related to feeding as there has been grumbling that the new state comptroller sliced food rations to the inmates.

Daily Trust gathered that the comptroller summoned an emergency meeting at the head office of the Correctional Centre opposite the Millennium Park, Calabar, over the prison attack.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Godwin Esu, said, “The incident happened around 9pm. We heard gunshots.  We knew it came from the prison. Then there was stampede. It was after those who shot had gone that we were told that an officer was killed.”

The Public Relations Officer of  Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, DSC Effanga Etim, confirmed the incident, but did not go into details.

He said a statement would be issued soon.

