5 arrested as abducted Kwara lawmaker’s wife, children regain freedom

The abducted wife and two children of a serving lawmaker in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, have been released. It…

The abducted wife and two children of a serving lawmaker in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, have been released.

It was gathered that the victims, Mrs Afusat, Taofeek and Aliyu, who were abducted on Tuesday, regained their freedom around 8:00 pm after the payment of an undisclosed ransom on Wednesday.

According to sources, the victims have since been reunited with the family.

Speaking to our correspondent on Thursday, spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

Okasanmi said he would provide further details on the development later.

He said “For now, we have arrested five suspects over the kidnap who are assisting us with the ongoing investigation. I would not want to speak further on that.”

The trio were abducted by armed men at their Shao residence in Moro Local Government Area of the state around 1:00 am on Monday.

Their assailants, Daily Trust gathered, stormed the community wielding AK-47 rifles and shooting for over an hour before they finally broke into the victims’ residence and escaped through the bush.

This is the second time in about a year that Mrs Lawal and one of the children would be abducted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...