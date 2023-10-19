✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

5 arrested as abducted Kwara lawmaker’s wife, children regain freedom

Kwara
Map of Kwara State

The abducted wife and two children of a serving lawmaker in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, have been released.

It was gathered that the victims, Mrs Afusat, Taofeek and Aliyu, who were abducted on Tuesday, regained their freedom around 8:00 pm after the payment of an undisclosed ransom on Wednesday.

According to sources, the victims have since been reunited with the family.

Speaking to our correspondent on Thursday, spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

Okasanmi said he would provide further details on the development later.

He said “For now, we have arrested five suspects over the kidnap who are assisting us with the ongoing investigation. I would not want to speak further on that.”

The trio were abducted by armed men at their Shao residence in Moro Local Government Area of the state around 1:00 am on Monday.

Their assailants, Daily Trust gathered, stormed the community wielding AK-47 rifles and shooting for over an hour before they finally broke into the victims’ residence and escaped through the bush.

This is the second time in about a year that Mrs Lawal and one of the children would be abducted.

 

