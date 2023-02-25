✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

FCT PDP chairman dies on Election Day

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Sunday Zaka, is dead.

Mr Zaka lost his life in an auto accident in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, Daily Trust learnt.

A close aide to the deceased, Bawa Benjamin, who confirmed the incident through telephone, said the accident happened around 2:am along the Guda-Arena road, Kuje town.

He said the deceased lost control of his Peugeot car and crashed into a tree on his way home after attending the party’s closed doors meeting in Abuja.

He said the deceased, who was rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada, was confirmed dead by doctors.

The chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, also confirmed the FCT PDP chairman’s death.

