JUST IN: EFCC arrests Benue PDP guber campaign DG with cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa for being in possession of a N100,000.

Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure while speaking to journalists shortly after voting in his Gbajimba home town in Guma LGA.

He said Tyokyaa was apprehended by the anti-graft agency who found the cash in his possession.

“I received report from the DG of our campaign that he had been arrested this morning by EFCC for having N100,000 on him. What is that? Are they the agent of destabilisation? It is a shame.

“Why should they pick up somebody because of N100,000? I want to tell the EFCC to release him immediately. I have more than N100,000 on me but I’m not buying votes and he was not buying votes,” the governor said angrily.

The EFCC has yet to respond to our correspondent’s calls as at the time of filing this report.