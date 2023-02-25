EFCC officials storm Matawalle’s hometown

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, stormed Maradun town, headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Maradun is…

Maradun is the hometown of Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who is seeking re-election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The officials of the anti-graft agency who arrived in a Hilux vehicle, loitered around the town and later parked their vehicle near the residence of the governor.

However, a few minutes after their arrival, they left the vicinity.

Meanwhile, accreditation of voters in several polling units across the state has commenced. Voters have lined up waiting for the commencement of voting.