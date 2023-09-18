Edo Dep Gov locked out of office as rift with Obaseki deepens

Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, has been locked out of his office at the Government House, Benin, the state capital. Shaibu and…

Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, has been locked out of his office at the Government House, Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki have been having a running battle over next year’s succession.

The two-term tenure of Obaseki will end in 2024 and Shaibu, who has been his deputy since 2016, is inching to succeed him, whereas Obaseki has his mind on someone else.

As the crisis raged on, Shaibu accused Obaseki of plotting his impeachment, heading for the court to block such move.

He later withdrew the suit following the intervention of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and stakeholders in the state.

But the rift continued as the office of the deputy governor was moved to an uncompleted building outside Government House.

His media team was also disbanded after an altercation between the Deputy Governor and some aides of Obaseki.

On Monday, Shaibu arrived at the Government House but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

