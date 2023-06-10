BREAKING: DSS Backtracks, confirms Emefiele’s arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed that Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in its custody.…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed that Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is in its custody.

Daily Trust had reported how Emefiele was picked up by the secret police after he was removed from the top job.

But the agency had tweeted that the top bank chief was not in its custody, attracting mixed reactions.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the agency, confirmed that Emefiele is in custody.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.”

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

Details later…

