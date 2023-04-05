Court bars Abure from parading self as Labour Party chairman

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP). He was…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

He was restrained alongside three other officials of the party over alleged forgery.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, also ordered that the originating processes of the court be served on the restrained officials – Abure, the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu.

The judge held that the ex parte application for interim injunction restraining the four officials by aggrieved members of the LP before the court has merit and granted same.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1 to 4th Defendants, their agents, privies, servants, employees and representatives’ whatsoever and howsoever described from parading themselves as the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary of the 5″ Defendant (LP) pending the determination of the Motion on Notice,” he said.

The application was brought by Martins Esikpali John O., Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abkhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, Job Elomah and Dr Abayomi Arabambi though their lawyer, James Onoja (SAN).

The development comes a week after a ward in the Edo chapter of Labour Party suspended Abure over alleged anti-party activities.

At a press conference, Martins Osigbemhe, the Ward Chairman, said Abure was suspended by the executive, pending the determination of the numerous petitions and cases against him in courts.

But the National Secretary of the party, Mallam Farouk Umar, dismissed the suspension as illegal.

“They also made some spurious allegations against him which is untrue and concocted by the sponsors of the Press Conference. We however deemed it fit to make some responses.

“The Young men we saw on that visuals are apparently not anybody from Labour Party in Edo State as claimed. The executives of the party in the state, Local Government and my ward are well known to the party.

“None of them were at the press conference. We make bold to say that they are people assembled and rented from some Abuja slums and paid to read a prepared speech given to them,” Umar said.

He said that the LPs Constitution is clear on who can suspend and who cannot suspend the National Chairman.

He said, “They should go and read the party constitution. It is only the National Convention that can suspend the National chairman of the Labour Party. It also must be through such a convention called for the purpose of the suspension of the National Chairman.”