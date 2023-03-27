A high court sitting in Makurdi has granted an ex-parte order stopping the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the…

A high court sitting in Makurdi has granted an ex-parte order stopping the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Wilfred Kpochi, who granted the order, directed that Ayu restrains himself from acting as the national chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice already filed.

Earlier, the ex-parte application brought by Plaintiff/Applicant, Engr. Conrad Utaan, sought an order restraining Ayu and the PDP from parading the former as its chairman having lost membership of the party.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) pending the hearing and determination of

Motion on Notice already filed.

“The application is supported by a fifteen (15) paragraph affidavit to which is annexed three exhibits

as Exhibits A1, A2 and B which are the Applicant’s membership card of the 2nd defendant, receipts for

payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed on the 1st Defendant/Respondent by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd Defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.”

Justice Kpochi averred that upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before him in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address granted the interim injunction as craved.

“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced. It is so ordered.”

The matter was adjourned to April 17 for hearing.

Utaan, the applicant while speaking to journalists shortly after obtaining the injunction maintained that, “I have just obtained an order signed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the Makurdi High Court about a matter that I took before the court between myself and the former Chairman of our Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the PDP.

“I’m sure you are aware of the facts of the matter as it concerns us here in Benue. We naturally expected that the poor performance that we have just recorded as a party in Benue we expected Ayu, like it is done in senile climes, to step aside honourably because he wasn’t able to lead the party to victory, and allow the party to move on without him.

“Unfortunately he has refused to show or display that kind of honour and I thought it wise to approach the court to to see how to agreed with the position of his ward who only 24 hours ago, has suspended him from the party.

“Our expectation is that you cannot be the National Chairman of a party that you are not a member of.

“Fortunately for us as a party, Iyorchia Ayu is no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party as declared by his ward and under normal circumstances, he has no reason whatsoever to continue as the national chairman of our party.”