‘Blasphemy’: Butcher beaten to death in Sokoto

A butcher as Usman Buda has been killed in Sokoto over alleged blasphemous comment against the Holy Prophet.

Daily Trust gathered that the butcher allegedly made the comment during an argument with another trader.

It was also gathered that the incident happened at the Sokoto main Abattoir around 8am on Sunday.

“Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.”

“He was beaten to death by his fellow butchers. His corpse was later taken away by the police,” an eyewitness told Daily Trust.

Another account said his closest business partners also attempted to rescue him but,”Some of them sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

A security operative who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity, said the suspect was originally from Tambuwal local government area but was residing at Gidan Igwe in Sokoto North local government area.

He was selling cow entrails at the Sokoto Fish and Vegetables market which was known as Kasuwan Dankure.

It is murder- neighbour

A neighbour of the suspect who simply identified himself as Malam Yusuf described his death as painful.

“Usman is my immediate neighbour. He is very religious, in fact, he belonged to Izala sect. We prayed and attended Tafsir together at Primary board quarters. There is no way he could make such a statement against the Holy Prophet.”

“There must be a reason behind his murder. Because he is very popular in his business of selling cow entrails and was envied by many of his colleagues,” he said

A perishable items seller at Kasuwan Dankure meat and vegetable market whose stand is next to that of Usman expressed shock over the development.

“I have not been myself since I heard about what happened. I know Usman liked arguments on religious issues but I didn’t hear him even for once using derogatory remarks against the Prophet’s companions,” he said

Another butcher in the market said “this is how God destined his end.

“The cow entrails seller next to him will now come back, because he has been out of the business since during the fasting period due to lack of patronage. Because people patronize Usman more than him,” he said

Police confirm murder

The Sokoto state police Command which confirmed the murder said, a distress call was received at about 09: 20am that one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu local government area, a Butcher at Sokoto Abattoir allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later Confirmed dead,” a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i said.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book,” it concluded.