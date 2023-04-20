BREAKING: Buhari orders probe of security operatives involved in Binani’s illegal declaration

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of the security operatives involved in the illegal declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, as…

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of the security operatives involved in the illegal declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, as governor-elect of Adamawa State.

Daily Trust had reported how Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, illegally declared Binani winner of the election when collation had not been concluded.

In a circular on Thursday, the president approved the suspension of Ari from office pending the completion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the conduct/actions of the REC during the last Saturday’s supplementary election.

According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Buhari also directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, if found liable, of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, by the IGP.

“Also, the President has directed investigation by the IGP, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had asked Ari to stay away from office indefinitely.

This was contained in a circular to the embattled REC signed by Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Commission (INEC).

It was titled: ‘Commission’s Directive to stay away from INEC, Adamawa State’.

“I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect,” the circular said.

INEC concluded the collation of results and declared Governor Fintiri winner, and presented him the certificate of return (CoR) on Wednesday in Abuja.