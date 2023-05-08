Bandits release more FGC Birnin Yauri students

From Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi Three of the remaining seven girls of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, kebbi State, being held by bandits have…

Three of the remaining seven girls of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, kebbi State, being held by bandits have been released.

Those released are Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar.

The chairman of parents of the Abducted School Girls’ Forum, Malam Salim Kaoje told our correspondent that the newly released girls arrived Kebbi on Monday afternoon.

“Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government”, Kaoje said.

He did not state if any ransom was paid.

Recall that 96 of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, were abducted when the school was attacked on 17, June 2021

Daily Trust reports that the four girls, Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide last month.

“It took six days of negations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us,” Kaoje had told Daily Trust at the time.

He said they had paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls after they sold their properties and a fund raising that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially.

In January, Kaoje had confirmed that they were in talks with Dogo Gide after they sought intervention through the mother of the bandit.