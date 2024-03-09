BREAKING: Bandits abduct Tsangaya students in Sokoto

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in Gada local government area of Sokoto state. Our reporter gathered that…

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped an unspecified number of Tsangaya students at Gidan Bakuso in Gada local government area of Sokoto state.

Our reporter gathered that the students were abducted from their school around 1:am on Saturday.

The propiretor of the school, Liman Abubakar, told our reporter that 15 students were unaccounted so far but “we are still counting.”

According to Abubakar, the bandits invaded the town around 1am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more,” he said

Abubakar added that this was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

The member, representing Gada-East Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Dauda while confirming the attack, said he received a call from the village around 2am that it was invaded by bandits.

“I reached out to the local government authorities and security agencies and I am sure they are doing something about it,” he said.

Our reporter also gathered that bandits attacked and killed three persons at Turba village in Isa Local Government Area of the state, including the village head.

A member representing, Isa Constituency, Habibu Modachi who confirmed the incident, believed it was a reprisal after security operatives raided bandits’ hideouts two days ago.

The spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the development but he would contact the Divisional Police Officer of the local government areas and get back to our reporter.

Daily Trust reported that the attack came at a time the state is witnessing the passing out of its Community Guards Corps, the initiative of the state government aimed at curtailing banditry.