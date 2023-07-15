BREAKING: Arsenal sign Declan Rice in English record transfer

England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly an English record of 105 million…

England midfielder Declan Rice has completed his transfer to Arsenal, the club announced on Saturday, for what is reportedly an English record of 105 million pounds.

Hours earlier, the 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to move to Arsenal, who hope to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

Declan started his youth career at Chelsea, before joining the West Ham academy in 2014, and signed his first professional contract a year later.

On the final day of the 2016/17 season, an 18-year-old Declan made his senior debut and soon became an integral part of their first-team squad for the following six seasons.

He was named club captain in May 2022 and went on to lead the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title in June, and was named the tournament’s Player of the Season by UEFA.

A regular with the England national team, he featured at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sporting Director Edu said: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels.

“The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club.

“It’s great that Declan will be joining up with Mikel, our coaches and his new teammates in good time ahead of the new season.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now.

“Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old.

“He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Declan will wear the number 41 shirt.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...