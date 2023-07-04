BREAKING: APC rejects principal officers announced by Abbas, Akpabio

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the principal officers announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. The presiding…

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the principal officers announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

The presiding officers of the National Assembly announced the new leaders at plenary on Tuesday.

In the majority cacaus of the senate, Akpabio had named Opeyemi Bamidele, Majority Leader; David Umahi

Deputy Majority Leader; Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senate Majority Whip; and Lola Ashiru

Deputy Majority Whip.

While Abbas named Julius Ihonvbere, lawmaker representing Owan east/Owan west Federal Constituency of Edo was announced as the majority leader; legislator representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, as deputy majority leader.

The speaker also named Bello Usman Kumo, representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the chief whip; and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun, as the deputy chief whip.

But addressing the Governors of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, said the party had no input in the names of lawmakers.

“The election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate President and Deputy Senate President. The election of the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.”

“The remaining offices will be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.

“But, I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.”

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.”

Details later…

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...