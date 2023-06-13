Akpabio emerges Senate President, Barau deputy

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected President of the 10th Senate following a rowdy session at the red chamber. Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom…

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected President of the 10th Senate following a rowdy session at the red chamber.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West emerged winner after polling 63 votes to defeat his opponent, Abdulaziz Yari, former Zamfara State governor, who got 46 votes.

The result was announced by the clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal.

He said 107 senators voted.

Akpabio was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of number 3 citizen, but was challenged by Yari, who is also of the APC.

Akpabio was nominated by Ali Ndume (Borno) and seconded by Adeola Olamilekan (Ogun); while Yari was nominated by Elisha Abbo (Adamawa) and seconded by Jimoh Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin, has emerged as the Deputy President of the 10th Senate.

Barau was elected unopposed at the 10th National Assembly election.

Both Akpabio and Barau had the support of President Bola Tinubu and leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

