10th House: Inauguration begins with roll call of Members-elect

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly today, June 13, 2023, members-elect are now seated at the chambers of the House of Representatives.…

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly today, June 13, 2023, members-elect are now seated at the chambers of the House of Representatives.

A roll call of the members-elect by states is currently ongoing.

However entry to the National Assembly premises has been highly restricted as accredited person’s including journaliats are only allowed through the SGF gate.

The lawmakers are also allowed to bring a restricted people to accompany them.

Large covered Canopies have been provided at the expansive compound where invited guests will observe all the proceedings on large screens.

The inauguration is taking place in the improvised meeting rooms that the defunct 9th House had been using as Chamber due to the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...