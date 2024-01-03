Aiyedatiwa suspends Ondo LG caretaker chairmen

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered the suspension of caretaker chairmen of the 18 local government areas and 33 local council development areas of…

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered the suspension of caretaker chairmen of the 18 local government areas and 33 local council development areas of the state.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alonge Adewale.

An Akure High Court presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi had granted an interim injunction filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to restrain late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from inaugurating any person or persons not democratically elected as member(s) of caretaker committees to administer the affairs of the local councils and the LCDA pending the determination of the interlocutory junction in the suit.

Justice Fasanmi consequently barred the caretaker chairmen from operating after they resumed office on the grounds that they had been sworn in before the order was granted.

The letter of suspension of the caretaker chairmen indicated that the directive would subsist until the determination of the court case.

It read: “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs that despite the suspension of all recently appointed Caretaker Committee members for Local Government (LGAS) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State by a Court of competent jurisdiction, some individuals in these former positions are still parading themselves in that posts.

“Consequently, I have been directed to request the Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in all the LGAs/LCDAs to immediately assume responsibility as head of their respective Local Government Areas/ LCDAs in acting capacity pending the resolution of all Legal matters relating to this subject.”

The letter asked the suspended Caretaker Chairmen to submit all assets and property of the LGAs/LCDAs.