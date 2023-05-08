Boy killed dad with pestle in Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy, Emmanuel John, for allegedly killing his father, Monday John, with a pestle in the Karshi…

The FCT Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy, Emmanuel John, for allegedly killing his father, Monday John, with a pestle in the Karshi area of Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, disclosed this during a media briefing at the command’s headquarters over the weekend.

He said the incident happened while the suspect’s mother and father were engaged in a physical fight and the suspect allegedly hit his father with a pestle on the head which instantly led to his death.

The CP said, “The suspect will be arraigned in a juvenile court at the conclusion of investigation.”

The CP further disclosed that eight kidnap victims from Lapai and Tungan Mallam villages in Niger State had been rescued by a police team in the FCT, noting that they had been handed over to the Ardo Galadima of Lapai LGA of Niger State.