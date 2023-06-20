✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Bournemouth sack manager O’Neil

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O’Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club’s permanent manager.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss after Scott Parker was sacked in August, then was appointed on a permanent basis in November.

O’Neil won 10 of his 34 Premier League games in charge last season, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-placed finish.

Bournemouth have said they will announce O’Neil’s successor “imminently”.

 

