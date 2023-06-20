Bournemouth sack manager O’Neil

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O’Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club’s permanent manager. The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss…

Bournemouth have sacked Gary O’Neil less than seven months after he was appointed as the club’s permanent manager.

The 40-year-old took charge as interim boss after Scott Parker was sacked in August, then was appointed on a permanent basis in November.

O’Neil won 10 of his 34 Premier League games in charge last season, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-placed finish.

Bournemouth have said they will announce O’Neil’s successor “imminently”.

