Boulter wins battle of the Brits to claim first WTA title

Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the Nottingham Open in the first all-British final at this level for 46 years.

Boulter cemented her position as British number one and will move to a career high inside the world’s top 80.

“I’m definitely going to be sleeping with this trophy tonight,” said Boulter, who grew up in nearby Leicester.

“I dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl, training here at four or five years old, coming here as a fan and now coming here as a player. I dreamt big and it means more than everything to me.”

